LeRoy Freedom Quilters honor 8 veterans, including 7 brothers

LEROY — Seven brothers from LeRoy spent part of their Fourth of July receiving handmade tokens of recognition and thanks for their military service, decades after the fact.

The Schaefer brothers — Joseph, Thomas, Dan, Raymond, Timothy, Steve and Lyle — all served in the Navy between 1962 to 1977. There was only one year in this time period where a Schaefer was not in uniform.

On Monday, they were honored by the LeRoy Freedom Quilters, a local chapter for the national Quilts of Valor organization. The organization also presented a quilt to William Warren, who served from 1944 to 1969 and in three wars.

The organization's goal is to "wrap every veteran in a quilt," Franklin said. Any veteran who has been "touched by war" is eligible.

Warren's quilt also represented a milestone, symbolizing the 300,000th quilt awarded by the national organization, which started in 2003.

The Leroy Freedom Quilters was founded in 2015 with funds from The Wall That Heals, Franklin said. She said they make between 18 and 25 quilts a year.

Franklin said Warren has always stayed humble. "He'd never attest to being a bigshot," she said, "even though he retired as a lieutenant colonel."

Dan Schaefer served in the Navy from 1964-1967 during the Vietnam War. "I haven't quite had it sink in, yet," he said Monday, "but it is nice to see other people honor (our service). Because, when I came back from Vietnam, they didn't."

He had planned to attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. But they turned him away, he said, "because I needed eyeglasses."

He wasn't deterred.

"I said, 'You promised to train me, so you're going to train me.' And so I enlisted," he said.

Monday was probably the first time in five years that the brothers had been together, Dan Schaefer said.

"It's just exciting we got recognized after so long," said Lyle Schaefer.

He served from 1973-1977 as part of the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees.

Even though his brothers were all Navy men, Lyle Schaefer had no plans to follow. "I got caught by the recruiter right here in this town down at the bowling alley," he said.

He told the recruiter he was not fit for the Navy because "I get seasick on Dawson Lake." He said the recruiter told him "We'll give you a landlubber certificate,'" and enlisted Lyle as a Seabee, meaning he would handle exclusively land-based construction work. Ultimately, he traveled to Sicily, Okiunawa and Puerto Rico.

Franklin said Leroy Freedom Quilters is holding another public award ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in the LeRoy Replex, 304 E. Washington St.

