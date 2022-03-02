LeRoy food pantry, park district awarded $5K grants from wind farm project

LEROY — The LeRoy Community Food Pantry and LeRoy Park District have each been selected to receive $5,000 grants tied to the county’s planned wind farm.

Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company behind the planned 300-megawatt wind farm project in southern McLean County, announced a fourth round of grants this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, which is named for the project.

Paula Ingram, director of the food pantry, said she expects this funding to be a “huge help.”

“We have old refrigeration equipment that needs to be updated and improved upon so we can adequately store all the food we need,” she said of the pantry, which serves those in LeRoy who are food insecure with bimonthly food supplies. “Our shelving will be improved as well, and we’ll be able to provide a lot of food for our people in need.”

In addition to equipment needs, the funding will help the pantry serve seniors and students whose families struggle to pay for school lunches and meet their families' needs on weekends and during breaks from school.

The second grant recipient, the LeRoy Park District, plans to use the funds to support the community recreation center known as the Replex.

“This grant will help us purchase new exercise equipment for our patrons’ use,” said Corey Windle, executive director of the Replex. “Many of our current pieces of equipment have been in use since we opened and have been waiting to be upgraded. Any contribution helps, and we appreciate the support Apex has given us and other organizations in our community.”

The Diamond Grove Community Grant Program has awarded grants in McLean County on a quarterly basis with the goal “to fund projects and programs that build healthy communities,” according to a statement from Apex.

The first round was awarded in April to United Way of McLean County; the second round to the Heartland Community College Foundation in August; and the third round to the Heyworth school district and City of LeRoy.

Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024 with 75 turbines planned.

