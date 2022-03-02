LeRoy food pantry, park district awarded $5K grants from wind farm project

LEROY — The LeRoy Community Food Pantry and
LeRoy Park District have each been selected to receive $5,000 grants tied to the county’s planned wind farm.
Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company behind
the planned 300-megawatt wind farm project in southern McLean County, announced a fourth round of grants this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, which is named for the project.
Paula Ingram, director of the food pantry, said she expects this funding to be a “huge help.”
“We have old refrigeration equipment that needs to be updated and improved upon so we can adequately store all the food we need,” she said of the pantry, which serves those in LeRoy who are food insecure with bimonthly food supplies. “Our shelving will be improved as well, and we’ll be able to provide a lot of food for our people in need.”
In addition to equipment needs, the funding will help the pantry serve seniors and students whose families struggle to pay for school lunches and meet their families' needs on weekends and during breaks from school.
The second grant recipient, the LeRoy Park District, plans to use the funds to support the community recreation center known as the Replex.
“This grant will help us purchase new exercise equipment for our patrons’ use,” said Corey Windle, executive director of the Replex. “Many of our current pieces of equipment have been in use since we opened and have been waiting to be upgraded. Any contribution helps, and we appreciate the support Apex has given us and other organizations in our community.”
The Diamond Grove Community Grant Program has awarded grants in McLean County on a quarterly basis with the goal “to fund projects and programs that build healthy communities,” according to a statement from Apex.
The first round was awarded in April to
United Way of McLean County; the second round to the Heartland Community College Foundation in August; and the third round to the Heyworth school district and City of LeRoy.
Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024 with 75 turbines planned.
Photos: Central Illinois is a hub for wind power production
121519-blm-loc-9windfarm
A farmer passed by wind turbines Monday, June 19, 2005, at the Mendota Hills Wind Farm west of Paw Paw. Constructed from June to November 2003, Mendota Hills (about 90 miles north of Bloomington) was the first utility-scale wind farm in the state of Illinois.
KAREN WALTERS, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-3windfarm
A 440 ton crane holds the base section of the first wind turbine being erected on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2006, at the Twin Groves Wind Farm, between Arrowsmith and Ellsworth. Twin Groves remains one of the largest wind farms in Central Illinois.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
121519-blm-loc-10windfarm
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks Saturday, April 21, 2007, next to Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, and Bloomington Mayor Steve Stockton, right, at the Twin Groves Wind Farm near Ellsworth.
B MOSHER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-8windfarm
Keith Haning stood with one of the two wind generating turbines on his rural Hopedale property on Monday, May 11, 2009. Horizon Wind Energy built the turbines as part of the Rail Splitter Wind Farm, a 67-turbine wind farm in northern Logan County and southern Tazewell County. "It's the wave of the future," said Haning, an advocate of the energy source.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
121519-blm-loc-7windfarm
Bloomington police assisted a crew from the E.W. Wylie company of West Fargo, N.D., steering one of two 178 foot long wind turbine towers through the intersection at Main and Empire streets, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in Bloomington. The long trucks were routed through city streets to comply with Illinois Department of Transportation bridge restrictions as the towers were moved between New York and Utah.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-11windfarm
Horses graze in a pastoral setting Saturday, Aug. 13, 2011, at White Oak Energy Center near Carlock.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
081216-blm-loc-1wind
A wind turbine towers over Heartland Community College's Normal campus on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020417-blm-loc-1odd
The base of a wind turbine is escorted Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, along Woodlawn Road on Lincoln's west side. The base was manufactured by Trinity Structural Towers Inc. in Clinton.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
010518-blm-loc-1windfarm
Horizon Wind Energy's Twin Groves Wind Farm produces electricity Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, on an open farmland east of Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021118-blm-loc-3windpower
Wind turbines, part of the White Oak Energy Center wind farm, loom over a harvested field Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, along Ziebarth Road in Normal. The 150-megawatt farm is located between Carlock and Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082018-blm-loc-2loganfarm
Equipment is staged Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in a field part of the HillTopper Wind Farm near Mount Pulaski.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
082018-blm-loc-1loganfarm
A wind turbine is lifted into place Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at the HillTopper Wind Farm. Construction began in April 2018 on the $325 million, 71-turbine project developed by Portland, Maine-based Swift Current Energy. Swift partnered with Andover, Mass.-based Enel Green Power, and is HillTopper's long-term owner and operator. The wind farm, located on 7,500 acres south and west of Mount Pulaski with tower sites extending to Elkhart and Broadwell, was completed in December 2018.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
102918-blm-loc-1firemoon
A harvest moon sets Wednesday morning, Oct. 24, 2018, behind wind turbines near Northtown Road in north Normal, west of Interstate 39.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
060319-blm-loc-4windenergy
U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood, center, discusses incentives for the wind energy industry during a talk Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at EDP Renewables North America's Ellsworth observation station. At center right is Ryan Brown, executive vice president of EDP Renewables and at right is Tom Swierczewski, development director for Tradewind Energy.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060319-blm-loc-3windenergy
Wind turbines at Twin Groves Wind Farm near Ellsworth tower over a farm Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
101719-blm-loc-3bats
Illinois State University professor of zoology Angelo Capparella looks through the John Wesley Powell and Dale Birkenholz Natural History Collections of bats Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the ISU Science Lab Building. Capparella and Heartland Community College instructor Janet Beach-Davis are attempting to find ways to reduce the number of bats killed by wind turbines across the country.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-1windfarm
Bright Stalk Wind Farm and McLean County Wind Energy Center,
separate developments near Lexington and Chenoa, are ramping up to full-scale construction.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111719-blm-loc-3windfarm
Newly erected wind turbines stand between 2700 North and 2600 North roads south of Chenoa on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
121519-blm-loc-1windside
Wind turbines north of Lexington are shown.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DOMINANT
Cattle roam in a field near wind turbines as part of the Radford's Run Wind Farm between Warrensburg and Maroa. The 139-turbine project from E.ON went online in December 2017.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
