LeRoy American Legion to mark 100th anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Solider

LEROY — The Tomb of the Unknown Solider and The Old Guard will turn 100 years old Nov. 11, and the American Legion Ruel Neal Post 79 in LeRoy will be celebrating the anniversary.

For 24 hours, from noon Nov. 11 to noon Nov. 12, they will be changing the guard every half hour 21 paces in front of a replica of the tomb at Post 79.

Training will be performed by Sentinel Matt Kreeb, 510th Sentinel of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Kreeb served from 2002 to 2005. 

Also on Nov. 11, there will be an opening ceremony at 11:45 a.m. and a Veterans Day dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. The dinner is open to the public and $12 to attend. The buffet-style dinner will include turkey, ham, dressing, yams, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, house salad, dessert and drink. 

There will be a closing ceremony at noon Nov. 12.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

