LeRoy ambulance service, thrift store awarded $5K grants from wind farm project

LEROY — LeRoy’s ambulance service and a local thrift store will each receive grants from the energy company planning a wind farm in McLean County.

Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt wind farm project in the southeastern part of McLean County, announced a sixth round of grant funding this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program.

The LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service plans to use the $5,000 grant to purchase CPR training materials and pagers for first responders, said Laura Willis, administrator of the ambulance service.

“This grant allows us to educate more people in our community on CPR procedures and safety,” Willis said. “We know that CPR-trained bystanders can double or even triple the chances of a person’s survival in an emergency.”

The second $5,000 grant will be awarded to Faith Second Chance Thrift Store to support operating costs and the shop’s mission “to fulfill Matthew 25:38-40, which challenges us to welcome, feed, and clothe all strangers who are in need,” store manager Kim Schimpf said.

“Grants like this allow us to keep our prices low and our doors open to those who are unable to afford clothing for their family,” Schimpf said.

The Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, named for the wind farm project, aims to support programs in McLean County “that build healthy communities” in the areas of economic development, environmental sustainability, education and health and recreation, according to Apex.

Since April 2021, the company has awarded grants to United Way of McLean County, the Heartland Community College Foundation, the Heyworth school district, the City of LeRoy, LeRoy Community Food Pantry and the LeRoy Park District.

Organizations interested in applying for a Diamond Grove grant should visit diamondgrovewind.com/grant.

Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024 with 75 turbines planned.