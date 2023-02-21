FAIRBURY — Grammy-nominated country artist Lee Brice will perform at the Fairbury Speedway's Dancin' on the Dirt event on Saturday, May 20.

The speedway this week announced the second annual event's headliner as Brice, whose No. 1 radio singles include "A Woman Like You," "One of Them Girls" and "Memory I Don't Mess With."

Tickets for the concert, as well as premium parking and camping, will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Prices will range from $40-$50 with two sections available.

Visit fairburyspeedway.com for more information.

Photos: State Wrestling finals