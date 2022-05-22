Leah Marlene's 'American Idol' journey comes to an end

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Normal native Leah Marlene's "American Idol" journey came to an end Sunday, as she came in third place during the show's finale episode.
The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was eliminated from the competition midway through the show, when audience votes were tallied after all three finalists had performed two songs.
Marlene sang "Cover Me" by Bruce Springsteen, and her original song, "Flowers," in a particularly emotional performance. Marlene
has said she wrote the song, which offers a hopeful message ("even the pavement gives way to the flowers") in December after reflecting on her journey through some difficult mental health issues.
"That song is so beautiful and going to change so many other people's lives," judge Katy Perry told Marlene, who was teary-eyed during the judges' remarks. "You are a brilliant messenger."
Local supporters gathered for watch parties at Redbird Arena and Normal West High School, where Marlene made an appearance at a pep rally during her hometown visit last week. She is a 2019 graduate of the school.
Footage
from the visit to Normal was also shown as part of the finale episode. Viewers saw snippets of Marlene's visits to her former McLean County Unit 5 schools; her parade and concert in uptown Normal; a dinner with her parents Derry and Deanna and brother Shea; and the ceremony at which Normal Mayor Chris Koos proclaimed May 17 to be "Leah Marlene Day."
The show also interviewed
Marlene's former music teacher, Sara Williams, who was shown leading the Normal West choir in a performance of Marlene's song, "Wisher to the Well."
Marlene stressed in remarks on social media before the show that she was planning to soak in the experience. In an Instagram livestream on Saturday, Marlene told her followers that she was excited for her upcoming career moves and that nothing about what happened on the "Idol" finale would take away from her gratitude.
"I feel like the biggest winner of life right now," she said.
During remarks after her first song, judge Luke Bryan shared a moment he'd witnessed as the judges were preparing to walk out onstage earlier in the night.
"We're getting ready, we're getting pumped, it's the finale, and I see someone laying on the floor, just laying out there, just having a meditative moment," Bryan said, spreading out his arms and looking heavenward for effect. "It's Leah Marlene.
"That personality is why we love you, right? Everything about you, you keep all that."
Perry told Marlene she was "the whole package" — a singer who could also play guitar and write her own music.
"The amount of growth that you've done in such a short amount of time ... you've won, period, end of story, to me," Perry told her.
MORE COVERAGE
Photos: 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene returns to Normal for concert, parade
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene reacts to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is honored with a proclamation from Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who declared May 17, 2022, to be "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.
A crowd gathers for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
Leah Marlene waves to the crowd after Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared Leah Marlene Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene at her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
Leah Marlene performs during a concert in uptown Normal on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as part of filming for "American Idol," where she is competing against two other finalists for the top spot.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene looks at the audience who gathered in uptown Normal to watch her being honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
Leah Marlene plays for a live audience Tuesday night at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top 3 performers in this season's American Idol contest.
From left, Paula and Eva Williamson and Jackie Reese, all of Tilton, hold up signs expressing their support for Leah Marlene before a free concert Tuesday in Normal.
Crowds fill North Street in Uptown Normal Tuesday evening for a free Leah Marlene homecoming concert.
Hannah Hinthorn, 12, of Bloomington holds a sign asking for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's signature with Linda Jackson, right, before Marlene's concert Tuesday in Normal.
Livi Blade, 10, of Bloomington, left, and family friend Nicki Green pose for a photo in advance of Leah Marlene's parade and concert Tuesday in Normal.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene, right, takes in the crowd on Tuesday before Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, officially declares Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be Leah Marlene Day following a parade in uptown Normal.
From left, Jeremy, Jennifer and Julia Rady brush up on coverage of Leah Marlene's homecoming plans in Tuesday's Pantagraph prior to Marlene's appearance at Uptown Circle in Normal. The trio traveled from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to see Marlene's free show.
