 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured breaking topical

Leah Marlene's 'American Idol' journey comes to an end

  • Updated
  • 0

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Normal native Leah Marlene's "American Idol" journey came to an end Sunday, as she came in third place during the show's finale episode. 

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was eliminated from the competition midway through the show, when audience votes were tallied after all three finalists had performed two songs.

Marlene sang "Cover Me" by Bruce Springsteen, and her original song, "Flowers," in a particularly emotional performance. Marlene has said she wrote the song, which offers a hopeful message ("even the pavement gives way to the flowers") in December after reflecting on her journey through some difficult mental health issues. 

"That song is so beautiful and going to change so many other people's lives," judge Katy Perry told Marlene, who was teary-eyed during the judges' remarks. "You are a brilliant messenger."

Leah Marlene - Mug

Marlene

Local supporters gathered for watch parties at Redbird Arena and Normal West High School, where Marlene made an appearance at a pep rally during her hometown visit last week. She is a 2019 graduate of the school. 

Footage from the visit to Normal was also shown as part of the finale episode. Viewers saw snippets of Marlene's visits to her former McLean County Unit 5 schools; her parade and concert in uptown Normal; a dinner with her parents Derry and Deanna and brother Shea; and the ceremony at which Normal Mayor Chris Koos proclaimed May 17 to be "Leah Marlene Day." 

The show also interviewed Marlene's former music teacher, Sara Williams, who was shown leading the Normal West choir in a performance of Marlene's song, "Wisher to the Well." 

Marlene stressed in remarks on social media before the show that she was planning to soak in the experience. In an Instagram livestream on Saturday, Marlene told her followers that she was excited for her upcoming career moves and that nothing about what happened on the "Idol" finale would take away from her gratitude. 

"I feel like the biggest winner of life right now," she said. 

During remarks after her first song, judge Luke Bryan shared a moment he'd witnessed as the judges were preparing to walk out onstage earlier in the night.

"We're getting ready, we're getting pumped, it's the finale, and I see someone laying on the floor, just laying out there, just having a meditative moment," Bryan said, spreading out his arms and looking heavenward for effect. "It's Leah Marlene.

"That personality is why we love you, right? Everything about you, you keep all that." 

Perry told Marlene she was "the whole package" — a singer who could also play guitar and write her own music. 

"The amount of growth that you've done in such a short amount of time ... you've won, period, end of story, to me," Perry told her. 

MORE COVERAGE

Watch now: Relive the Leah Marlene concert in uptown Normal 🎵
Watch now: 'Idol' finalist Leah Marlene soaks in the love at her alma maters
Watch now: What did it take to pull off Leah Marlene Day in Normal?
Before 'Idol,' Leah Marlene's fans included Normal West music teacher
Watch now: How BloNo businesses are celebrating 'Idol' finalist Leah Marlene
Petty: A note on dreams, unity and Leah Marlene
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Watch Now: Related Video

US to fly in baby formula on military contracted jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News