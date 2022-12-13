Leah Marlene to perform at Chillicothe's Summer Camp Music Festival

Two months after "American Idol," Leah Marlene is adapting to the new reality of her music career — and staying true to herself.
CHILLICOTHE — "American Idol" finalist and Normal native
Leah Marlene will perform at the 2023 Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe.
The annual festival at Three Sisters Park features an eclectic lineup, expansive campgrounds, late-night shows and more. The event begins at noon Friday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, May 28. There will be a pre-party on Thursday, May 25.
Marlene is a Central Illinois native turned Nashville recording artist, and was the second runner-up on season 20 of “American Idol.” She is scheduled to play May 26 at the Summer Camp Music Festival, according to her website.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Headliners for the festival include Umphrey's McGee, moe., Willie Nelson & Family, Excision, Vulfpeck, Goose, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and the Discobiscuits.
The event first started in 2001 and brought about 1,000 patrons and over 15 bands in two days. The event now hosts more than 20,000 attendees and 100 bands on seven stages over three days.
Notable past performers include Trey Anastasio Band, The Flaming Lips, Widespread Panic, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Big Grizmatik, Bishop Briggs, Vance Joy, Young the Giant, Keller Williams Trio, Billy Strings, Pretty Lights, Skrillex, The Roots, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Medeski Martin & Wood, the Strumbellas, Griz, Bassnectar, Slightly Stoopid and many more.
Early bird tickets for the festival are on sale now. Three-day general admission passes are $219.50+; pre-party passes are $59.50+; VIP upgrades are $299.50+; and RV/car camping spots are $324.50+.
Those who volunteer at the event can earn a three-day general admission pass and a Thursday pre-party pass. The festival is for those ages 21 and over only.
Visit
summercampfestival.com to purchase tickets or sign up as a volunteer.
Photos: Leah Marlene plays the Corn Crib
A long line gathers well before the gates opened at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A long line gathers well before the gates opened at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
At least 5,000 people fill the audience for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Audience members react during Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Audience members hold their phones aloft during Leah Marlene's performance of "By the Wind" on Saturday night.
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
An audience member holds up a photo with Leah Marlene in the audience Saturday.
Scenes from Leah Marlene's concert.
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol", opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol," opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol," opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol," opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Derry Grehan watches his daughter, Leah Marlene, perform on Saturday night at the Corn Crib.
Derry Grehan watches his daughter, Leah Marlene, perform Saturday night at the Corn Crib.
Nick Leroy of NTL Productions watches Saturday's show.
Nick LeRoy of NTL Productions introduces Leah Marlene on Saturday.
Nick Leroy of NTL Productions introduces Leah Marlene on Saturday.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Aug. 27. She will return to town for a Nov. 18 performance at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
"I just want to make music that I care about, that I feel in every ounce of my being," Normal native Leah Marlene told an audience of thousands who came to see her play at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
"This music industry likes boxes and likes things that have been done before, and things that are easily digestible and understood," Leah Marlene said Saturday, "and I am not that and simply will never be that and simply don't give a damn about that."
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Leah Marlene's set list on Saturday ranged from favorites like "Flowers" and "Wisher to the Well" to several new original songs.
Season 16 "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, Leah Marlene and fellow "Idol" finalist Fritz Hager cover a Harry Styles song together on Saturday night.
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
