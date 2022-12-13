Leah Marlene to perform at Chillicothe's Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE — "American Idol" finalist and Normal native Leah Marlene will perform at the 2023 Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe.

The annual festival at Three Sisters Park features an eclectic lineup, expansive campgrounds, late-night shows and more. The event begins at noon Friday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, May 28. There will be a pre-party on Thursday, May 25.

Marlene is a Central Illinois native turned Nashville recording artist, and was the second runner-up on season 20 of “American Idol.” She is scheduled to play May 26 at the Summer Camp Music Festival, according to her website.

Headliners for the festival include Umphrey's McGee, moe., Willie Nelson & Family, Excision, Vulfpeck, Goose, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and the Discobiscuits.

The event first started in 2001 and brought about 1,000 patrons and over 15 bands in two days. The event now hosts more than 20,000 attendees and 100 bands on seven stages over three days.

Notable past performers include Trey Anastasio Band, The Flaming Lips, Widespread Panic, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Big Grizmatik, Bishop Briggs, Vance Joy, Young the Giant, Keller Williams Trio, Billy Strings, Pretty Lights, Skrillex, The Roots, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Medeski Martin & Wood, the Strumbellas, Griz, Bassnectar, Slightly Stoopid and many more.

Early bird tickets for the festival are on sale now. Three-day general admission passes are $219.50+; pre-party passes are $59.50+; VIP upgrades are $299.50+; and RV/car camping spots are $324.50+.

Those who volunteer at the event can earn a three-day general admission pass and a Thursday pre-party pass. The festival is for those ages 21 and over only.

Visit summercampfestival.com to purchase tickets or sign up as a volunteer.

