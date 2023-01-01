Leah Marlene is The Pantagraph's 'Newsmaker' of 2022

NORMAL — If Leah Marlene could travel back in time to the start of 2022, she said she’d tell herself: “Buckle up, buttercup."

“It’s about to get crazy. Your whole life could change.”

Her journey to third top finalist on the 2022 "American Idol" season transformed not just a budding singer-songwriter’s career, but also a Bloomington-Normal community that plumed up with fiery excitement in the trails of her stardom.

Given this, The Pantagraph has chosen Marlene as the 2022 “Newsmaker of the Year,” a title conferred on a person or entity making the biggest impact on the community in the past 12 months.

In a recent interview with The Pantagraph, Marlene said she wouldn’t change anything about her mindset entering 2022. Her Hollywood Week audition was already completed, and she knew it would air on national television.

Marlene said she felt like she had her “head on as straight as I could have possibly needed it” to experience "Idol." She added she wouldn’t have wanted to know beforehand that she’d reach those milestones.

“It was so precious to just go one step at a time and just have fun with it,” she said, adding she really just wanted to connect with people and be as authentic as she could be.

Magically connected

On March 4, Marlene released her album “Many Colors,” and sang about offering her “two cents” in track “Wisher to the Well.” Her first "Idol" audition tape had just aired nationally.

By May, she was winning the hearts of young musicians following her footsteps at Normal West High School, attending watch parties of the national TV show’s pivotal moments.

Yellow signs of support sprouted from curbs and window panes. Thousands rallied and cheered her through the contest and post-"Idol" shows in town, from the Corn Crib Stadium to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Popcorn, signs and T-shirts were produced and sold locally.

Marlene, 21, said she can’t recall any other time in her life the community came together in such a manner. She’s lived in the Twin Cities since she was 3.

She said Bloomington-Normal is incredible as a community, and can work toward positive social change together on heavier issues. But the local response to her "Idol" run, Marlene said, was an “exciting dream that everybody could share,” and have fun with.

Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he’s never seen a crowd in uptown like Marlene’s May concert for "Idol." He also said seeing the community come together like that is a rare occurrence, and he’s proud of it.

The mayor said Marlene really leveraged her fame while working with "Idol," and used it to give back to the community.

Koos has known her since she was 12. He recalled her father, Derry Grehan, taking Leah uptown to play on the street with a hat placed in front of her for tips.

Since then, Koos said, it's been refreshing to see Marlene develop her confidence and maintain a genuine sense of herself.

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe was selected as the 2021 “Newsmaker of the Year.” Koos noted similarities in community impacts that he and Marlene fostered. The mayor said both brought a sense of value and worth that people could feel and join in on.

Sara Williams, choir director and advancement placement music theory teacher at NWHS, said she is extremely happy for Marlene, her former student who graduated in 2019.

She said Marlene is following her star, and trying to be herself in the music world. Williams also said the responses to making music may vary: People might do something different, like explore a new genre.

Yet to bring a community together, the teacher noted, is part of the magic of music. Williams said that connective-ness was on display at Marlene's May concert.

With a community coalesced around a new artist and feeling the buzz of a crowd, she said there was an incredible outpouring of love on that “colossal day.”

“It was overwhelming for all of us,” she said.

A musical record

Marlene has been hitting high notes in the BloNo music scene long before her songs reached national airwaves.

The Pantagraph’s archives list Marlene as performing at The Castle Theatre with the Bloomington Rock School, the “Loungeabout on the Roundabout” series in uptown and the Gill Street Sports Bar in 2014. The following year, she was booked at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival, and again at the “Loungeabout” series.

Marlene also performed at the 2015 Emack Fest, held in the Emack & Bolio’s courtyard in uptown. Young Summer Sounds, a musician showcase planned for and by adolescents, gave Leah a stage in 2016. And in 2019, she was a featured performer for the Girls World Expo, which aimed to empower and enrich hundreds of girls with seminars by community leaders and role models.

In 2021, Marlene made opening performances for Dan Hubbard at The Castle Theatre and for previous "Idol" contest Althea Grace at the Saturdays at the Square concert series. She has also collaborated with local artists like rapper V8 Vast Change (Dominique Stevenson) and Teron Fairchild.

At the Corn Crib in August, Marlene was supported by two of Hubbard’s bandmates, guitarist Matthew Pittman and bassist Stephen Tassio. She said her drummer, Chandler Claps, has played with her since high school and has been her “saving grace,” as well as an encouraging creative figure.

Claps' good friend Mary Halm was Marlene’s bassist at the BCPA show in November, she said. Marlene said they’re all very talented musicians who went “all-in” when she needed them to join her band.

After her "Idol" audition aired, Marlene continued giving back to the local music world. Williams said when Leah was in town for the show, she stopped by and talked to their whole music department at NWHS about being a singer-songwriter and building a brand.

Williams said Marlene is always willing to be open and transparent with her fans, and is a supporter of fine arts in McLean County Unit 5 schools. And, she hopped on a Zoom call for a question-and-answer session with Williams’ students.

She said it was really valuable for her class — although star-struck, they asked great questions about her creative process.

“(Leah is) very engaging in that arena,” Williams said.

Going back to 2014, Marlene even performed at the very first Make Music Normal, an internationally-celebrated festival highlighting local musicians. She returned every year the event was held through 2021.

Then 12 years old, Marlene told The Pantagraph she’d been playing before audiences since her third-grade talent show.

"I was a really, really big country girl in third, fourth and fifth grades," she said in 2014. "I've expanded to anything I'm interested in; anything that's fun to sing."

Shining a light

Reflecting on the community’s response to "Idol," Marlene said all she did was “sing on a TV show.” She said she was humbled and honored by the “Newsmaker” title, but it isn’t about her.

“This is about every single person that shows up and makes a difference in this town every day,” said Marlene. “I'm just here to be a light and a joy to those people and provide some relief and happiness to the people that are really doing the real hard work.”

Part of what made that response so infectious, she said, is that she’s a joyful person who cares a lot of about human connection. Marlene said that exudes from who she is, how she lives and bases her life around, and it brought together a community that shares those same values.

“That's not me,” she said. “It's just a general energy that we all really appreciate.”

Those vibes have resonated far from the NWHS home of the Wildcats, to Katy Perry and her childhood hero, Carrie Underwood. Marlene’s encounters with those music stars were unforgettable highlights, she said. And she will “never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever forget" her hometown visit in May, she added.

“I think little Leah had a dream of that day happening,” Marlene said.

While the "Idol" contest was running, she said she was in a bubble: She heard about happenings back in the Twin Cities, but couldn’t conceptualize it until she was actually there.

Being cheered on by thousands was a feeling she said she could never describe. Having her fans return months later at the Corn Crib, Marlene continued, was reassuring, too.

Marlene said she doesn’t plan on rushing to write her new music.

“The music is far too important to me to rush it,” she said, noting she’s still figuring out the sound on her next album. She said she’s passionate about creating something nobody has ever heard before.

Now based out of Nashville, she said she’s looking to form a new band in that area. She's looking at dates for a potential 2023 tour, and has launched a Patreon to secure reliable income and supplement her touring earnings. Paid subscribers can access her exclusive posts, which include personal updates and demo tapes. Marlene even posted a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” just before the holidays.

She also said she hosts monthly Zoom calls with her “Patrons.” Marlene said she’ll chat with fans, play new music for them or even play games.

“It’s a really, really cool way to connect,” Marlene said. That includes watching fans react to new material.

Every morning, she said she wakes up and feels incredibly blessed to live the life she lives now. Marlene credits that to the community support.

“This community has changed my life this year,” she said.

Ruminating on her "Idol" appearances, she said she realized she didn’t audition to become famous, make pop music and get her work played on the radio. Marlene said a big part of next year will be focusing on what matters.

Thus, she is staying true to her words in her song “Flowers.” Marlene sang that “new life is growing in the layers you’ve shed.”