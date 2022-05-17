'Leah Marlene Day': What to know about concert, parade in Normal

"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is back in her hometown of Normal today for filming with the show, and that'll include a free concert and parade tonight.

Here's what to know.

What are the parade details?

Leah Marlene will greet fans from a convertible as she makes her way to the stage during a procession along East Beaufort Street starting at 6 p.m.

What are the concert details?

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Primary entry for the concert will take place at the intersection of North Street and Uptown Circle, town officials said.

Attendees will be required to pass through security checks. Backpacks, purses and other non-essential bags are prohibited within the concert area.

Event details are subject to change; any updates will be posted online at www.uptownnormal.com/leahmarlene.

What streets will be closed?

North Street from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway to Fell Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and noon, and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 10:30 p.m.).

East Beaufort Street from Linden to Uptown Circle, and including Uptown Circle, will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 9 p.m.).

The easternmost portion of Trail East Lot will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the procession (estimated 7 p.m.).

When will the footage air?

The "American Idol" finale is at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Marlene will be competing with two other performers, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, for the top spot. Voting during the show will determine the winner.

