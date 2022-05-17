 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Leah Marlene Day': What to know about concert, parade in Normal

A singalong, cellphones in the air and one magic moment. Here are three high-energy scenes from the "American Idol" watch party in support of Normal native Leah Marlene on Sunday night.

"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is back in her hometown of Normal today for filming with the show, and that'll include a free concert and parade tonight. 

Here's what to know. 

Leah Marlene

Marlene 

What are the parade details? 

Leah Marlene will greet fans from a convertible as she makes her way to the stage during a procession along East Beaufort Street starting at 6 p.m.

What are the concert details? 

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal. 

Primary entry for the concert will take place at the intersection of North Street and Uptown Circle, town officials said. 

Attendees will be required to pass through security checks. Backpacks, purses and other non-essential bags are prohibited within the concert area.

Event details are subject to change; any updates will be posted online at www.uptownnormal.com/leahmarlene.

What streets will be closed? 

  • North Street from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway to Fell Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and noon, and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 10:30 p.m.).
  • East Beaufort Street from Linden to Uptown Circle, and including Uptown Circle, will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 9 p.m.).
  • The easternmost portion of Trail East Lot will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the procession (estimated 7 p.m.).

When will the footage air? 

The "American Idol" finale is at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Marlene will be competing with two other performers, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, for the top spot. Voting during the show will determine the winner. 

More coverage:

Photos: Normal West watch party goes wild for 'Idol' finalist Leah Marlene
Normal business earns unexpected shoutout from Ryan Seacrest
Watch: Leah Marlene's 'American Idol' performances
Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success
Before 'Idol,' Leah Marlene's fans included Normal West music teacher
