'Leah Marlene Day': What to know about concert, parade in Normal

"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is back in her hometown of Normal today for filming with the show, and that'll include a free concert and parade tonight.
What are the parade details?
Leah Marlene will greet fans from a convertible as she makes her way to the stage during a procession along East Beaufort Street starting at 6 p.m.
What are the concert details?
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.
Primary entry for the concert will take place at the intersection of North Street and Uptown Circle, town officials said.
Attendees will be required to pass through security checks. Backpacks, purses and other non-essential bags are prohibited within the concert area.
Event details are subject to change; any updates will be posted online at
www.uptownnormal.com/leahmarlene. What streets will be closed? North Street from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway to Fell Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and noon, and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 10:30 p.m.). East Beaufort Street from Linden to Uptown Circle, and including Uptown Circle, will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 9 p.m.). The easternmost portion of Trail East Lot will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the procession (estimated 7 p.m.). When will the footage air?
The "American Idol" finale is at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Marlene will be competing with two other performers, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, for the top spot. Voting during the show will determine the winner.
Photos: Leah Marlene's 'American Idol' journey
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene chats with "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest during the show on Sunday.
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene, center, takes a photo with her fellow "American Idol" finalists, as well as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest.
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene falls to the ground in shock after she was chosen as one of the final three competitors on this season of "American Idol."
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene is hugged by Fritz Hager while Nicolina looks on during the final moments of Sunday's "American Idol" episode. Host Ryan Seacrest, left, had just announced that voters chose Marlene out of those three to move forward.
'American Idol' - May 15
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, from left, poses with top finalists Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl on Sunday.
'I'll Stand by You' - May 15
Leah Marlene performs "I'll Stand By You" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene interacts with "American Idol" judges after performing "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" by Journey on Sunday.
'Sanctuary' - May 8
Leah Marlene performs "Sanctuary" to reach the "American Idol" top five on Sunday, May 8.
'Sanctuary' - May 8
"American Idol" judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie give Leah Marlene a standing ovation on Sunday, May 8.
'Sanctuary' - May 8
Leah Marlene performs "Sanctuary" to reach the "American Idol" top five on Sunday, May 8.
'Electric Love'
Leah Marlene interacts with a band member as she performs "Electric Love" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
'Electric Love'
Leah Marlene belts "Electric Love" by BØRNS, her choice for Sunday's TikTok-themed challenge on "American Idol."
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Derry Grehan and daughter Leah Marlene, a top seven contestant on "American Idol," pose during a visit to Disneyland last week.
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan laugh during a visit to Disneyland last week. Grehan, lead guitarist for the band Honeymoon Suite, taught his daughter how to play guitar and piano, and also shared a passion for songwriting with her.
Leah Marlene at Disneyland
Leah Marlene is showing during "American Idol" filming for the show's Disney-themed episode.
Leah Marlene and Derek Hough
Leah Marlene poses with celebrity coach Derek Hough during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
Leah Marlene and Derek Hough
Leah Marlene interacts with celebrity coach Derek Hough during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
Leah Marlene - May 1
Leah Marlene sings "When She Loved Me" from "Toy Story 2" during "American Idol" on Sunday. The performance paved her way to the show's top seven contestants.
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan ride a rollercoaster during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
Leah Marlene - May 1
Leah Marlene performs "When She Loved Me" during "American Idol" on Sunday, May 1.
Pixar Pier
Leah Marlene poses at Disneyland during filming for the "American Idol" Disney-themed episode. The 20-year-old Normal native told The Pantagraph that she "didn't really grow up on Disney movies, so it was fun to experience the magic."
Pixar Pier
Leah Marlene poses at Disneyland during filming for the "American Idol" Disney-themed episode.
American Idol - ... Bruno
Nicolina, Leah Marlene, Lady K, HunterGirl and Emyrson Flora perform in the opening for "American Idol" on Sunday.
Bruno
Emyrson Flora, Christian Guardino and Leah Marlene are shown onstage on "American Idol" on Sunday.
Leah Marlene - 'Make You Feel My Love'
Leah Marlene performs "Make You Feel My Love" to reach the "American Idol" top 10 on April 25.
Leah Marlene - "Happy Together"
Leah Marlene performs "Happy Together" on "American Idol" on April 24.
Leah Marlene - top 11
Leah Marlene reacts to the news that voters chose her to be among the top 11 "American Idol" contestants.
Leah Marlene - April 14
Leah Marlene, shown during her April 18 performance, made it to the top 14 contestants in "American Idol."
Leah Marlene - April 17
Leah Marlene performs on "American Idol" on April 17.
Leah Marlene - Audition
Normal-raised Leah Marlene is shown during her audition for this season's "American Idol" contest.
