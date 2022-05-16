'Leah Marlene Day' schedule set in Normal

Normal native Leah Marlene will return to her hometown Tuesday as part of filming for the "American Idol" finale.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, who was one of the three finalists chosen by viewers of the show, is set to film an outdoor performance around 7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

The community is invited to join in the festivities, town officials said. Footage from the performance will be used as part of the "Idol" finale, which airs live on May 22.

Marlene will greet fans from a convertible during a procession along East Beaufort Street starting at 6 p.m. as she makes her way to the stage, town officials said.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos is set to proclaim Tuesday "Leah Marlene Day."

How to get into the concert

Primary entry for the concert will take place at the intersection of North Street and Uptown Circle.

Attendees will be required to pass through security checks. Backpacks, purses and other non-essential bags are prohibited within the concert area.

Event details are subject to change; any updates will be posted online at www.uptownnormal.com/leahmarlene.

Road closures

Street closures for this event will be as follows:

• North Street from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway to Fell Avenue will be closed TBA between 9 a.m. and noon, and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 10:30 p.m.)

• E Beaufort Street from Linden to Uptown Circle, and including Uptown Circle will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the concert as soon as safely possible (estimated around 9 p.m.)

• Eastern-most portion of Trail East Lot will be signed No Parking after 4 p.m., closed at 5 p.m., and reopened following the procession (estimated 7 p.m.)

