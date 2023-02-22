NORMAL — "American Idol" finalist and Normal native Leah Marlene will be heading out on a North American tour this spring, she announced Wednesday.
Members of Marlene's Patreon, an online platform that allows users to support content creators with monthly donations, got access to pre-sale tickets on Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be available for purchase through her website at
leahmarlene.com/shows.
Marlene, a singer-songwriter and Normal West High School graduate who grew up performing at various Central Illinois events,
attracted national attention with her 2022 "Idol" run, ultimately placing third in the competition.
Tour dates are as follows:
April 21, St. Louis, Missouri April 23, Columbus, Ohio April 25, Lexington, Kentucky April 26, Nashville, Tennessee April 28, Townsend, Tennessee April 29, Decatur, Georgia May 2, Gainesville, Florida May 3, St. Augustine Beach, Florida May 4, Tampa, Florida May 6, Charlotte, North Carolina May 7, Asheville, North Carolina May 9, Richmond, Virginia May 10, Vienna, Virginia May 12, New York May 13, New Hope, Pennsylvania May 16, Cambridge, Massachusetts May 18, Ogunquit, Maine May 19, Concord, New Hampshire May 22, Toronto May 23, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Marlene's previously announced appearance at the Summer Camp Music Festival, May 26-28 in Chillicothe, Illinois, will conclude the tour.
A long line gathers well before the gates opened at 6 p.m. Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Preparations are underway for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
At least 5,000 people fill the audience for Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Fritz Hager, a fellow singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist, opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Audience members react during Leah Marlene's concert at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Audience members hold their phones aloft during Leah Marlene's performance of "By the Wind" on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
An audience member holds up a photo with Leah Marlene in the audience Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Scenes from Leah Marlene's concert.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol", opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Maddie Poppe, an American folk singer who won the 16th season of "American Idol," opens for Leah Marlene at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Derry Grehan watches his daughter, Leah Marlene, perform on Saturday night at the Corn Crib.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Nick Leroy of NTL Productions watches Saturday's show.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Nick LeRoy of NTL Productions introduces Leah Marlene on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Aug. 27. She will return to town for a Nov. 18 performance at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
"I just want to make music that I care about, that I feel in every ounce of my being," Normal native Leah Marlene told an audience of thousands who came to see her play at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
"This music industry likes boxes and likes things that have been done before, and things that are easily digestible and understood," Leah Marlene said Saturday, "and I am not that and simply will never be that and simply don't give a damn about that."
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs to an audience of thousands at the Corn Crib on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene's set list on Saturday ranged from favorites like "Flowers" and "Wisher to the Well" to several new original songs.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Season 16 "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, Leah Marlene and fellow "Idol" finalist Fritz Hager cover a Harry Styles song together on Saturday night.
JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
