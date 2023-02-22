NORMAL — "American Idol" finalist and Normal native Leah Marlene will be heading out on a North American tour this spring, she announced Wednesday.

Members of Marlene's Patreon, an online platform that allows users to support content creators with monthly donations, got access to pre-sale tickets on Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be available for purchase through her website at leahmarlene.com/shows.

Marlene, a singer-songwriter and Normal West High School graduate who grew up performing at various Central Illinois events, attracted national attention with her 2022 "Idol" run, ultimately placing third in the competition.

Tour dates are as follows:

April 21, St. Louis, Missouri

April 23, Columbus, Ohio

April 25, Lexington, Kentucky

April 26, Nashville, Tennessee

April 28, Townsend, Tennessee

April 29, Decatur, Georgia

May 2, Gainesville, Florida

May 3, St. Augustine Beach, Florida

May 4, Tampa, Florida

May 6, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 7, Asheville, North Carolina

May 9, Richmond, Virginia

May 10, Vienna, Virginia

May 12, New York

May 13, New Hope, Pennsylvania

May 16, Cambridge, Massachusetts

May 18, Ogunquit, Maine

May 19, Concord, New Hampshire

May 22, Toronto

May 23, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Marlene's previously announced appearance at the Summer Camp Music Festival, May 26-28 in Chillicothe, Illinois, will conclude the tour.

Photos: Leah Marlene plays the Corn Crib