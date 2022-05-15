Leah Marlene advances to 'American Idol' finale

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Normal native Leah Marlene advanced to the "American Idol" finale, earning a hometown visit to take place Tuesday as part of filming for the show.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed "I'll Stand By You," as covered by past "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood, and "Separate Ways" by Journey. Voters chose her as one of three contestants to move on to the final round.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan reacted positively to her performances — as did a wildly enthusiastic crowd of supporters who gathered for a watch party at Normal West High School. Marlene graduated from Normal West in 2019.

Richie told Marlene after her final performance that she, like the others who had reached the top five, would be able to find a future in the music industry.

"Your career is sitting in front of you, my dear," he said. "Enjoy this ride."

Details for her hometown visit were not yet final Sunday night, but it is expected to include a parade and free concert.

Underwood appeared as a celebrity coach in the first half of the episode, interacting with each artist in video clips shown before the performances. Marlene and the Grammy-winning country superstar sang part of the song together, with Marlene echoing Underwood.

Perry told Marlene after the performance that she had changed the song from a ballad to "like, a drama ballad."

"Did you just reinvent that song?" Perry said. "... It was like I was hearing it for the first time."

Earlier in the day, Marlene took to social media to thank her fans for the experience.

"Before it all gets started, I just wanted to come on here and thank you from the bottom of my heart that I even get to do another show tonight," she said in a video posted on Instagram. "I'm so excited for these songs. I'm so incredibly grateful that I get that I just get to do this again.

"Obviously it's easy to stress about the outcome of anything, but I trust that's what meant to be will be, and I'm just going to go out there and give it my all tonight."

Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — her father is Derry Grehan, lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

MORE COVERAGE

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Allison Petty Central Illinois Executive Editor Local news editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Allison Petty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today