NORMAL — The League of Women Voters of McLean County will host its first program in the 2023-24 community information series on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The free program begins at 6 p.m. at the Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet state Sen. Dave Koehler, who represents Illinois' 46th Senate District, including portions of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County.

Guests will hear remarks about current Illinois legislative issues and timely topics.

There will also be a Q&A session, and light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.

Those who are interested in attending should RSVP at lwvmclean.org/Koehler.

