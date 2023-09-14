NORMAL — The League of Women Voters of McLean County will host its first program in the 2023-24 community information series on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The free program begins at 6 p.m. at the Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet state Sen. Dave Koehler, who represents Illinois' 46th Senate District, including portions of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County.
Guests will hear remarks about current Illinois legislative issues and timely topics.
There will also be a Q&A session, and light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.
Those who are interested in attending should RSVP at lwvmclean.org/Koehler.
Vote for The Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week
Tommy Davis, Normal Community
Dawson Dorn, Eureka
Keyontae Hamilton, Bloomington
Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest
Alek Weiland, University High
Bo Zeleznik, LeRoy
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.