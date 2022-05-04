Lavender and Lemons Kitchen Tour returns to Bloomington-Normal June 18

BLOOMINGTON — The Lavender and Lemons Kitchen Tour will return to Bloomington-Normal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

This year's tour will include kitchens in a variety of styles, sizes and budgets in the Hawthorne Hills, uptown Normal, Charterwood and Stonebridge neighborhoods.

Attendees will visit six indoor kitchens and an outdoor kitchen. Highlights of the tour include high-end chef-inspired appliances, creative use of antiques, a cobalt blue cast iron range, a view of Uptown Circle, artwork, a "sophisticated farm house look" and an outdoor kitchen for cooking family meals.

Designers, volunteers and homeowners will be available on site to answer questions.

The event is sponsored and organized by the Illinois Symphony Orchestra Guild of Bloomington-Normal. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the orchestra's programs for children.

Tickets for the tour are on sale at the Garlic Press and The Olive Bin in Normal; and Casey's Garden Shop & Florist, Growing Grounds, Wendell Niepagen Greenhouse, AB Hatchery and the Hy-Vee customer service desk in Bloomington. Tickets are $20.

Call 309-662-7017 for more information, or email lynda.lane.43@gmail.com or elainec@umich.edu.

