BLOOMINGTON — In American tattooing, there's not much more classic or classier than a traditional heart surrounded by a ribbon featuring a mother's name — or simply "Mom."

"How can your mom complain when you get a 'mom' tattoo?" said David Lane, author of "The Other End of the Needle: Continuity and Change Among Tattoo Workers."

"Love your mom enough to get a mom tattoo," he chuckled.

Lane, an assistant professor at Illinois State University, sat in his office last week surrounded by books and magazines about American tattooing through the centuries.

"Mom tattoos are really old in tattooing, at least in the United States," Lane said. "There's evidence dating back to well over a century of mom tattoos, for sure. And I don't think it's just a mom tattoo."

Lane explained that the phenomenon may have originated as a form of physical memorial. He said there was "evidence in some of the earliest sketchbooks that we have what would be flash designs of memorial pieces that would be about family.

"So remembering family has always been a key theme in tattooing."

'Brought her to life'

Shania Brady sat waiting last week at Illinois Tattoo Co. in downtown Bloomington to get fresh ink on her right arm, just next to a portrait of her late grandmother.

"She raised me and my siblings," said Brady, of Bloomington.

Judy Brady, her grandmother who also lived in Bloomington, raised Shania Brady and her five siblings in place of their mother, she said.

"Everything that I've learned, the person I've become, is because of her," Shania Brady said.

May 16 will mark two years since her grandmother died of cancer.

"I told her I was going to get it when she was still around, and she thought it was the silliest thing," she said.

She said this tattoo holds a great amount of significance for her.

"She is my favorite person in the entire world. Getting this — he really brought her to life ... the detail and everything was just amazing," Brady said, tears welling up in her eyes.

Brady also said she was glad she chose Chad Ramsay at Illinois Tattoo Co. for his portrait skills. "He did his thing, he really did," she said.

Recent Illinois State University graduate Livi Swiech is also among those with a permanent tribute to her mother.

Swiech, who responded to a Pantagraph social media post seeking people to interview for this story, said her parents are from Poland. "Tattoos were frowned upon a lot more there than they are here," she said.

So, when she started getting inked at age 18, Swiech decided to soften the blow to her folks with the second tattoo: a rose on her left ankle.

"It's my mom's favorite flower," Swiech said.

"Whenever I look at it, it makes me think of my mom," she said. "It reminds me to call her ... and I just really like it because it's not super obvious that it's in her honor, but when people ask why I have a rose tattoo ... it's my mom's favorite flower."

Swiech said it often reminds her to buy a bouquet of roses for her mom when visiting home in the Chicago suburbs.

Changing traditions

Charlie Roberts has operated Iron and Ink tattoo shop, 420 N. Madison St. in Bloomington, for 12 years, but has been tattooing since he was a teenager, he said.

"Generally, when it comes to the mom tattoo thing ... not a whole lot of people get them anymore," he said at the shop Wednesday.

Roberts sat at his work station, stenciling a "traditional" heart-ribbon mom tattoo that he was putting on his 24-year-old son, Stephen Roberts.

"It's really, like an old-school tradition. It's not really something that's going on a whole lot these days," the elder Roberts said.

The Pantagraph had contacted Iron and Ink about clientele getting the traditional piece and, almost immediately, Charlie Roberts brought his son in to tattoo.

The artist said he's "a man of tattoos by coincidence," trusting fate and karma to lead the way.

"Nine times out of 10, it turns out fine," he said before telling his adult son, "Your mom will probably like you getting a tattoo. Now's as good a time as any."

Charlie Roberts said conventional ideas of tattooing are changing as the artform becomes more socially acceptable.

"The kids these days are expecting more from their tattoos, so it's not so basic anymore," he said.

In fact, he said he doesn't even bother hiring basic "tattoers" anymore. He hires artists and then trains them how to put ink on skin.

"If they swim, they swim. If they sink, they sink," he said, needle buzzing as he tattooed his son.

Lauren McLeod, a 25-year-old mother of two, turned the commemorative tattoo idea around, with a tattoo on her left arm for her firstborn.

"I feel like the stigma on tattoos — I'm glad it's going away. It's something that people can use to express themselves and add color to boring skin," said McLeod, who works in Bloomington.

Lane said this societal shift revolves around changing priorities and represents a move away from more conservative notion of what a "pure" body is.

"America is heavily influenced by Protestantism," he said, "and this notion of what the body should be in relation to work. And so, marring the body, whether it's scars, tattoos or anything like that, is sort of a violation of its purity."

Lane continued, "We're in an era where religiosity is dropping in the United States. ... Maybe people aren't tied to the same notions of what their body should look like."

McLeod said her children love her tattoos. "As my kids grow older, they like to look at (my tattoos), and it kind of means something special to them."

And, she added, they're eager for ink themselves.

"My 5-year-old, she does want to get some already," McLeod said, "but I told her it hurts and she's got to get older. She's all about it."

Searching for permanence

Ramsay, the artist who tattooed Shania Brady's portrait of her grandmother, said he enjoys pieces that are more unique for memorials, like a snippet of a loved one's handwriting.

Ramsay has a tattoo of a note from his grandmother on his left elbow that features what he said was a characteristic misspelled vulgarity.

These types of memorials have always been a staple of tattooing over the centuries, Lane said.

"Haven't people historically and throughout societies memorialized the dead in some way?" he said. "How many people have pawprints of their lost pets? Or get the dates of a loved one tattooed on them, or something with a cross? This is not a new phenomenon by any means."

He said it is the nature of a tattoo that keeps the phenomenon alive — its inherent permanence.

"There's nothing quite as priceless as a tattoo," Lane said. "It has no secondary value. It's not like people are skinning themselves and selling them," he laughed.

He continued: "We live in a world where there's not a lot of permanence to some things. ... We engage in all sorts of meaningless consumption — we all have the same stores in our little towns. But tattooing can become something so significant to us individually."

Lane added, "I can guarantee you the toaster I got at Target doesn't mean a lot to me. But, for tattoos, that's a little bit more significant."

Swiech, who plans to teach seventh grade after graduating, said her mother was a little shocked when she saw the rose tattoo in her honor.

"It's definitely grown on her since then," Swiech said. "Because it's her favorite flower, and because it's for her, she didn't get very mad at me.

"My parents still aren't the biggest fans of tattoos, but it has eased them into accepting them more," she said.

For Brady, who also has her grandmother's handwriting tattooed on her clavicle, these tributes keep her grandmother close.

"The significance of this is just her — how pure she was, and how much she did, and what she took on even after she got cancer," Brady said. "She still did everything she could possibly do for all of us."

Photos: For some, tattoos provide lasting tribute to Mom