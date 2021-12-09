Last call for Children's Christmas Party registrations, donations

NORMAL — Families still wanting to register for the 39th annual Children's Christmas Party happening this Saturday can do so through 8 a.m. tomorrow.
Families can register at https://bit.ly/3i6mGxl, or send an email to bnchildrenschristmas@gmail.com with the number of children participating, age, gender, address, phone number and a preferred pickup time. The event is open to children 12 and younger, and they must be registered in advance.
Once registered, families can choose a pick-up time. Boxes with gifts, candy and other items will be prepared in advance and given to families as they arrive.
The event — in a drive-through format this year due to COVID-19 — will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal.
The Children's Christmas Party is sponsored by the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
As of Thursday, over 700 children from 185 families are registered, with significant donations of toys, candy and fruit coming from Blain’s Farm and Fleet, the Tinervin Family Foundation, Illinois Wesleyan University, Midwest Food Bank and Darnall Printing. Toys and candy were obtained at a discount from Hy-Vee, Gingerbread House and Meijer.
Monetary donations are still being accepted through the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, c/o Children's Christmas Party, 2203 E. Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61704, or electronically through paypal.me/BNChildren.
“The need is great this year and we certainly appreciate all the donations and volunteers who are going to brighten Christmas for area families this year,” McLean County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charlie Moore stated.
Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Regional Manager and LIUNA General Executive Board member John Penn added, “We’ve been doing this for 39 years. Our local unions are proud that labor and management can work together in McLean County to build a better community and make the holidays more enjoyable for families in need.”
Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.