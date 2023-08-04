BLOOMINGTON — The inner lanes of traffic are blocked on Interstate 55/74 on the west side of Bloomington as fire crews work on a vehicle fire.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bloomington Township firefighters were called to a semi truck engulfed in flame. Crews from the Bloomington and Normal fire departments were also called in to assist, said Matt Swaney, public information officer for Normal fire.

Traffic in the inner lanes of the interstate, just north of the exit for West Market Street, were closed to allow crews to work on the fire. The outer lanes remained open to traffic, northbound and southbound.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver of the truck was injured. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

