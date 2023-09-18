NORMAL — Beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lane on Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will be closed for pavement repairs.
The road closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
The southbound lane on Broadway between North and Beaufort streets will also be closed for pavement repairs starting at 4 a.m. Thursday.
The lane closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through both areas.
A map highlighting the road closures can be found at www.arcg.is/1DKXmi.
Call 309-454-9638 for more information.
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
