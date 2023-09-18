NORMAL — Beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lane on Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will be closed for pavement repairs.

The road closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The southbound lane on Broadway between North and Beaufort streets will also be closed for pavement repairs starting at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The lane closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through both areas.

A map highlighting the road closures can be found at www.arcg.is/1DKXmi.

Call 309-454-9638 for more information.

