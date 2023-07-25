NORMAL — There will be a lane reduction in the southbound left lane on Towanda Avenue from Von Maur Drive to Vernon Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The reduction is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. the same day.

A lane reduction on Shepard Road at Northpointe for pavement repairs is also underway and expected to be completed by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The westbound lane on Beaufort at Fell Avenue has also been reduced for pavement repairs. The reduction was expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Intermittent lane reductions are also underway on Linden Street between East Mulberry Street and East Beaufort Street for sidewalk and ramp repairs. The intermittent lane reductions are expected to be completed by Monday, July 31. Local access will be maintained during this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through these areas. All work schedules are weather-dependent.