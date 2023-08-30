NORMAL — Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, a lane reduction is planned for pavement repairs westbound on Beaufort Lane between South School Street and West Vernon Avenue.

The lane reduction is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Another lane reduction is planned on Vernon Avenue at the intersection of Grandview Drive for water main installation and will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

All local access will be maintained during this time and one lane of traffic will be accessible in each direction.

The lane reduction is expected to be completed by Sept. 15, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through both areas.

A map spotlight of the road closures can be seen online at arcg.is/19OO4q

For more information, call 309-454-9572

Photos: Normal Community football hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin