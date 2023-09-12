NORMAL — Two lane reductions in Normal have been extended.
The lane reduction of North Bridge Drive between Pipeline Road and Wharton Way closed Monday, Aug. 14 for pavement repairs. The reduction is now expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.
The lane reduction of East Beaufort Street between South Linden Street and Uptown Circle, and on Broadway from West North Street to West Beaufort Street that began on Monday has now been extended to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.
Call 309-454-9638 for more information.
Vote for The Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week
Tommy Davis, Normal Community
Davis ran for the Ironmen’s first two touchdowns, rushed for 57 yards on eight carries, caught four passes for 74 yards and returned a punt for 37 yards in Normal Community's dominating 43-0 win against Normal West.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dawson Dorn, Eureka
Dorn was 12-of-16 passing and threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown in another balanced Eureka offensive effort in a 47-28 win against Clinton.
ROBYN WIEGAND PHOTO
Keyontae Hamilton, Bloomington
Hamilton had five catches for 63 yards, including scoring grabs of 14, 3 and 20 yards in Bloomington's 34-26 come-from-behind win against Peoria Notre Dame.
Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest
Lorton picked up 173 yards on 38 carries as Fieldcrest defeated Ridgeview-Lexington 36-14 at Minonk.
TNT PHOTO
Alek Weiland, University High
Weiland passed for 238 yards and three TDs while completing 13 of 22 passes in University High's 42-26 Central State Eight victory over Springfield Southeast.
Bo Zeleznik, LeRoy
Zeleznik (19) rushed for 199 yards and five touchdowns to lead LeRoy in a 34-14 win against Deer Creek-Mackinaw that gave LeRoy a 3-0 start to the season.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Poll: Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
