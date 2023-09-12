NORMAL — Two lane reductions in Normal have been extended.

The lane reduction of North Bridge Drive between Pipeline Road and Wharton Way closed Monday, Aug. 14 for pavement repairs. The reduction is now expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.

The lane reduction of East Beaufort Street between South Linden Street and Uptown Circle, and on Broadway from West North Street to West Beaufort Street that began on Monday has now been extended to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.

Call 309-454-9638 for more information.

