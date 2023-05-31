Share this article paywall-free.
NORMAL — A lane reduction of the right southbound lane on Airport Road from Shepard Road to Fort Jesse began Wednesday morning for pavement repairs.
The reduction is expected to be completed by 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the closure can be viewed at arcg.is/185a4P0.
Watch now: 26 photos from Goldtimers meeting featuring Bill Flick
Featured speaker Bill Flick
Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg
Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg
Kimberly Rowatt, Gregg Watson
Katherine Wills, Alexis Kalish
Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen
Busey Bank Team
Sue Fanis, Don Cooper
Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun
Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno
Lisa Kramer, Jan Dogen
Char Cremeens, Linda Lancaster
Sandy Hinthorn, Cora Parrish
Jean and Jeff Dickerson
Pat Luber
Lora Schumm, Betty Steinlicht
Ruth Stewart
Jim Gumm, Judy Cole, Leslie Gumm
Bill and Bev Gale
Jake mug
Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak
Tina Zammuto, Molly Wuethrich
Jeff Aaberg
Brett Petersen, Busey Bank
Packed house
Featured speaker Bill Flick
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.