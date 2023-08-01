NORMAL — A lane reduction is planned in Normal for pavement repairs.
The eastbound lane of West North Street will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday between Broadway and Uptown Circle. It is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
A map highlighting the affected area can be found online at www.arcg.is/G8TXq
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
