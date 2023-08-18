NORMAL — Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, there will be a lane reduction on West Raab Road west of Main Street to Constitution Trail.
The reduction is for pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the road closure can be viewed at arcg.is/1OGSK00.
Call 309-454-9638 for more information.
Photos: Unit 5 Senior March at Grove Elementary School
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.