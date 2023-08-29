NORMAL — Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a lane reduction is planned in the southbound lane on Grandview Drive for inlet replacements.

The reduction spans between Vernon and Sheridan Avenues and is expected to open each night starting at 3 p.m. before being reduced again each morning at 8:30 a.m.

Crews expect the work to be completed by 3 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.

A map spotlight of the road closure can be seen online at arcg.is/fSvLv

For more information, call 309-454-9768.

