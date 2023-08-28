NORMAL — Beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, a lane on eastbound Beaufort Street will be closed for work south of the Illinois State University quad.
The reduction spans West Beaufort Street from West Vernon Avenue to South School Street, and is planned for storm pump maintenance. Crews expect to reopen the lane by noon Tuesday, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the road closure can seen online at arcg.is/1jSTjG0.
For more information, call 309-454-9768.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
