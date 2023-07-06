NORMAL — The eastbound lane of Gregory Street between Adelaide and Main streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Friday for pavement repairs.
Town officials said the lane reduction is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.
A map of the affected are can be found at arcg.is/1qbfua1.
For more information, contact Public Works Assistant Supervisor Eric Murphy at 309-454-9738.
Stock your car first aid kit with these essentials for summer road trips
1. Bandages
2. Gauze Pads and Tape
3. Alcohol Prep Pads
4. Anti-Itch Soothing Balm
5. Instant Cold Packs
6. Scissors and Tweezers
7. Pain Relievers
8. Aloe Vera Gel
9. Burn Relief Cream
10. Poison Oak and Ivy Wipes
