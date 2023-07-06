NORMAL — The eastbound lane of Gregory Street between Adelaide and Main streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Friday for pavement repairs.

Town officials said the lane reduction is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.

A map of the affected are can be found at arcg.is/1qbfua1.

For more information, contact Public Works Assistant Supervisor Eric Murphy at 309-454-9738.

