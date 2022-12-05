Lane reduction planned in Normal

NORMAL — Lanes will be reduced on Linden Street between Jersey and Virginia avenues beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday for a service line replacement.
The lane reduction is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, pending weather conditions.
Drivers should be cautious when traveling along Linden Street.
The map of the affected area has been provided by the town: https://arcg.is/0z4S1H.
Questions should be directed to Noah Wyatt, water distribution supervisor, at 309-454-9655.
Photos: Christmas comes to Bloomington-Normal 🎅
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.