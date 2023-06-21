NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures on Lincoln Street, between Constitution Trail and Norwood Avenue, began at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a sump pump improvement project.

The repairs on Norwood Avenue will begin following the repairs on Lincoln Street.

All local access will be maintained during the repairs. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas.

The Town of Normal has provided a map of the affected areas: arcg.is/1mPHva.

Questions should be directed to Terry Whalen, Town of Normal engineer technician, at 309-454-9579.

Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities DUI fatalities by season Most dangerous holidays for DUI Most dangerous days of the week for DUI Most dangerous weeks of the year Ways to stay safe on the road during the holidays Consequences of getting a DUI DUIs leave a lasting financial impact An end to drunk driving Methodology