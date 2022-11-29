 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane reduction planned in Normal

NORMAL — Lanes will be reduced on Vernon Avenue between Linden Street and Broadway beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water line improvements. 

Normal town officials said the lane reduction is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, pending weather conditions. 

Drivers should be cautious when traveling along Vernon Avenue.

The map of the affected area has been provided by the town https://arcg.is/001SKD0

Questions should be directed to Noah Wyatt, water distribution supervisor, at (309)454-9655.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

