NORMAL — Beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, a lane reduction is planned on West College Avenue between Kingsley and Main streets for pavement repairs.
The area will reopen each afternoon and close again at 4 a.m. the following workday.
The lane reduction is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Sept. 13, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the road closure can be seen online at arcg.is/G54ji0
For more information, call 309-454-9768.
