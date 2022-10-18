Lane reduction planned along Vernon Avenue

NORMAL — Lanes along Vernon Avenue between Linden Street and Broadway will be reduced at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, for a water service line improvements.

If weather permits, the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. All local access will be maintained during this time.

A map highlighting the lane reduction can be found online at: https://arcg.is/0fLCSa0.