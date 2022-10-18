 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lane reduction planned along Vernon Avenue

  • 0

NORMAL — Lanes along Vernon Avenue between Linden Street and Broadway will be reduced at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, for a water service line improvements.

If weather permits, the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day. 

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. All local access will be maintained during this time.

NCHS juniors Kruthi Sudhir, Anna Mayes bring intensity, unbeaten record to state tennis tourney

A map highlighting the lane reduction can be found online at: https://arcg.is/0fLCSa0.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 years on from ISIL defeat: Raqqa residents continue to struggle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News