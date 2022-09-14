 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lane reduction planned along Linden Street for water main project

  • 0

NORMAL — Lanes along Linden Street at the intersection with Stewart Street will be reduced at 7 a.m. Sept. 16 for a water main replacement project.

If weather permits, the work on Linden Street is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Road, trail closure continues at Normal's Camelback Bridge

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area; all local access will be maintained during this time. 

A map highlighting the lane reduction can be found online at https://arcg.is/1Dv05e0

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Earth overdue for a supervolcano?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News