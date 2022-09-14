Lane reduction planned along Linden Street for water main project

NORMAL — Lanes along Linden Street at the intersection with Stewart Street will be reduced at 7 a.m. Sept. 16 for a water main replacement project.
If weather permits, the work on Linden Street is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area; all local access will be maintained during this time.
A map highlighting the lane reduction can be found online at https://arcg.is/1Dv05e0.
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
