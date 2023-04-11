NORMAL — At 8 a.m., a lane was reduced at southbound on Linden St. at Locust.
The reduction is for pavement repairs.
The reduction is expected to be completed by 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. A map spotlight can be found at arcg.is/1aazi9.
Contact 309-454-9735 for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
