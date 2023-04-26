NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures are planned for College Avenue between Grandview and Landmark drives in Normal as workers replace sidewalks and install ADA-accessible ramps.
The closures begin 7 a.m. Thursday and will continue until work is complete, though there is no completion date set, according to a press release from the Town of Normal.
Local access will remain open, however.
Questions can be directed toward Darryl Barron, engineering technician with the town, at 309-454-9741.
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
