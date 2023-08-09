NORMAL — Two lane closures are planned in Normal Thursday.
The southbound lane of Broadway between College Avenue and North Street will closed at 4 a.m. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to completed by 7 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Drive-thru services at the United States Postal Service office will be limited, and efforts will be made not to disrupt service throughout the day.
Additionally, the northbound lane of North School Street and the westbound lane of Willow Street will be reduced at their intersection starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. The lane reductions are expected to be completed by 4 p.m., weather permitting.
A map spotlighting the road closure and lane reductions can be found at
arcg.is/1evq8m
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the areas.
Tending succulents
Dan Anderson admires some of his succulents, bedded in a repurposed papasan chair, in the tropical garden that he built on his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tropical Flowers
Tropical flowers in Dan Anderson's garden in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cactus
Cactuses in Dan Anderson's tropical garden in Normal. Anderson is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Succulent Shed
Dan Anderson's garden shed in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Climbing Onion
A climbing onion, sequestered to a pot hanging from a tree, in Dan Anderson's tropical garden at his property in Normal. Anderson's garden is featured in the 2023 Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
2023 Dan Anderson 1
Dan Anderson decided to plant a tropical garden in his backyard in Normal, despite the fact that he has to move the majority of his plants indoors for the winter. This is the plumeria plant that is his centerpiece for this year's Glorious Garden Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
GLORIOUS GARDENS
Hannah Wright of Bloomington checks out a hollyhock flowering plant on Friday in Sarah's Garden at the David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive. The 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring garden-inspired art, plants and treasures on the mansion lawn, as well as tours of several offsite gardens. There is no cost to visit the mansion lawn, but tickets for the offsite tours will be available for purchase.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4
As part of the Glorious Garden Festival, the Bloomington Public Library has provided a "StoryWalk" depicting "The Honeybee" by Kirsten Hall and Isabelle Arsenault.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Video: Children's librarian Alex Bell talks about StoryWalk
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234.
