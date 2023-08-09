NORMAL — Two lane closures are planned in Normal Thursday.

The southbound lane of Broadway between College Avenue and North Street will closed at 4 a.m. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to completed by 7 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Drive-thru services at the United States Postal Service office will be limited, and efforts will be made not to disrupt service throughout the day.

Additionally, the northbound lane of North School Street and the westbound lane of Willow Street will be reduced at their intersection starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. The lane reductions are expected to be completed by 4 p.m., weather permitting.

A map spotlighting the road closure and lane reductions can be found at arcg.is/1evq8m

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the areas.

