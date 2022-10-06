Lane closures planned Friday on North Main in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures will take place Friday on North Main Street between Bowles Street and Manchester Road for sewer cleaning and televising.

The closure starts at 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m., weather permitting. Both northbound and southbound lanes will experience lane closures.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. 

A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/11uD9q.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

