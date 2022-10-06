Lane closures planned Friday on North Main in Normal

NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures will take place Friday on North Main Street between Bowles Street and Manchester Road for sewer cleaning and televising.
The closure starts at 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m., weather permitting. Both northbound and southbound lanes will experience lane closures.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/11uD9q.
Congratulations to Pantagraph Week 6 Football Player of the Week Drew Fehr of Prairie Central
Drew Fehr, Prairie Central
Josiah Edmonson, Normal West
Kyle Beaty, Normal Community
Ian Whitaker, Central Catholic
Blake Regenold, Tri-Valley
Justis Bachman, Eureka
