Lane closures planned along West Raab Road

NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures start Thursday on West Raab Road between Northbrook Drive and Rockingham Drive for sanitary sewer cleaning and televising.
The closure will take place Thursday and Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/0qafLH.
Watch now: Lake Bloomington prairie projects underway
090822-blm-loc-1pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-2pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-3pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-4pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-5pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-6pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-7pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-8pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-9pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-10pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-11pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-12pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-13pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-14pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-15pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-16pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-17pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-18pollinator.JPG
090822-blm-loc-19pollinator.JPG
Watch Now: Prairie plants return to North Park at Lake Bloomington
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.