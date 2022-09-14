Lane closures planned along West Raab Road

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures start Thursday on West Raab Road between Northbrook Drive and Rockingham Drive for sanitary sewer cleaning and televising. 

The closure will take place Thursday and Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected. 

 A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/0qafLH.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

