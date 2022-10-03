 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lane closures planned along Hovey Avenue

  • 0

NORMAL — Intermittent lane closures start Tuesday on Hovey Avenue between Adelaide Street and Cottage Avenue for sewer cleaning and televising.

Homecoming traditions return for Bloomington-Normal high schools

The closure will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will experience periodic closures. 

A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/jfaze0

High schools have celebrated homecoming over the past few weeks with events like dances, football games and class competitions and have filled the schools with decorations.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Around two dozen supporters gathered in downtown Bloomington on Thursday to protest what they maintain were wrongful convictions that led to the imprisonment of innocent men. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s new humanoid robot he says could ‘transform civilization’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News