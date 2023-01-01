Lane closure planned Tuesday on Route 51 in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The southbound left lane along Manchester Road and the northbound left lane along Grant Street at Route 51 in Normal will be closed Tuesday for sanitary sewer repairs and cleaning.

The closures will start at 7 a.m. and work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m., weather permitting.

A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at arcg.is/1qHi5D.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

