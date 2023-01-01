 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lane closure planned on Towanda Avenue in Normal

  • 0

NORMAL — The southbound right lane will be closed Wednesday along Towanda Avenue just north of Courtland Avenue for sanitary sewer repair and cleaning.

A look back at the top 10 Central Illinois news stories of 2022

The closure will start at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at arcg.is/1ji5uj0.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News