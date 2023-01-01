Lane closure planned on Towanda Avenue in Normal

NORMAL — The southbound right lane will be closed Wednesday along Towanda Avenue just north of Courtland Avenue for sanitary sewer repair and cleaning.
The closure will start at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at arcg.is/1ji5uj0.
Who was there: Be Great Breakfast
Tony Morstatter, Jay McGee
Phillip Ellis, Julio and DJ Wince, Dodie Dunson
Laurie Moore, Erin Kennedy
Ben Hartl, Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille
Stephanie Morstatter, Stephanie Johnson
Ron Greene, Joan Stralow, Shelleigh Birlingmair, Mark Houska
Vicki Tilton, Denise Geske
Linda Johnston, Susan Baller-Shepard
Harlan Geiser, Kevin Birlingmair, Jeff Leverton, Rick Mehall
Kris Kline, Jon and Ed Voegele, Jeannie Higdon
Kathy Jacklin, Cheryl Logue
Catherine Porter, Cathy Oloffson
Sequoyah Howard, Lauren Soderstrom
Bryce and Heather Miller, Susan Mitchell
Sheree Clow, Jason Harkins, Jenn Littrel, Jesse Kohlbecker
Holly Houska, Melissa Isenburg
Samantha Brown, Courtney Zell
Julie Kubsch, Annie Swanson
Julie Kubsch, Elliott Renfroe
Bob Dobski, Mike Matejka, Ronnie Paul
Mark Fagerland, Julie Dobski
