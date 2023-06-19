NORMAL — Lane closure planned Tuesday along Gregory Street between Adelaide and Main streets for pavement repairs.
The closure begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until 2 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
A map highlighting the road closure can be found at www.arcg.is/1mD5DD2.
For more information, contact Eric Murphy, assistant supervisor of public works, at 309-454-9738.
21 photos from Children's Discovery Museum Supporter Thank You reception
Beth Whisman, Sammi Kern, ISU President Emeritus Larry Dietz, Julie Dobski
Mark Houska, Marlene Dietz, Dr. Holly Houska
Amy Pitzer, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth
Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis
Surinder and Narinder Sethi, Cindy Segobiano, Sonja Reece
Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dave Selzer
Barb Selzer, Dr. Kathy Bohn
Beth Whisman, Lauren Lurkins Paul Scharnett, Sammi Kern
Mary Bennett Henrichs, Scott Henrichs
Shari Buckellew, Beth Whisman
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Dr. Julie Dobksi, Dr. Larry Dietz
Neil Finlen, Steve Snyder
