NORMAL — Lane closures are planned Thursday in the southbound turn lane of Fort Jesse Road onto Veterans Parkway as the Town of Normal completes sewer lining work.
The closure begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 6 p.m. that day, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
A map highlighting the road closure can be found at www.arcg.is/1Sy9jm0.
Questions can be directed toward the town at 309-454-9741.
