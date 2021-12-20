Lane closure planned in Normal

NORMAL — White Oak Road between College Avenue and Hovey Avenue will have lane closures starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The closure is for a water main installation. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
Lane closures are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Jan. 14.
During work hours, single lane, two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers, and will reopen to two-lane traffic at the end of the work day. All local access will be maintained during this time.
Call (309) 454-9572 for questions.
