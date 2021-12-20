 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Lane closure planned in Normal

  • 0

NORMAL — White Oak Road between College Avenue and Hovey Avenue will have lane closures starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure is for a water main installation. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

Lane closures are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Jan. 14. 

During work hours, single lane, two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers, and will reopen to two-lane traffic at the end of the work day. All local access will be maintained during this time.

Call (309) 454-9572 for questions. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Olympia student remembers the homeless this Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News