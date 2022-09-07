LaHood: College Avenue, ISU nursing lab funding the 'immediate goal'

BLOOMINGTON — Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said he is optimistic that federal funding will be approved for multiple local projects by the end of the end of the year.

During an interactive session hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, the four-time Congressman said he is hoping to secure $2 million for the expansion of a simulation lab at Illinois State University's Mennonite College of Nursing and $3.5 million for the modernization of the west side of College Avenue.

Both measures have been approved by the U.S. House but await a vote in the Senate.

"That's the immediate goal is (to) push that through the legislative process this fall and get that money flowing," said LaHood, who faces no Democratic opponent in the upcoming general election.

LaHood, in collaboration with ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, initially requested $4 million for the expansion of the nursing lab, which he estimated would double the number of nursing students at the university.

LaHood also helped to secure funding last year for a family medicine residency program at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, which aims to recruit physician residents to Bloomington-Normal and make them permanent members of the community.

"What we have found is if you can bring residents to a community, the likelihood that they stay, raise their families here and prosper is significant," LaHood said. "All statistics show that."

The College Avenue modernization would run between Rivian Motorway and White Oak Road in Normal.

LaHood said the funding is intended to expand College Avenue and make the road more conducive and efficient. However, water and sewer work along College Avenue would not be included.

Although there have been instances where he has advocated for water and sewer infrastructure funding in other parts of his district, LaHood added that water and sewer line support has not been asked of him in McLean County.

LaHood also has advocated for a $2 million contribution for a downtown accessibility and safety project in Downs.

Although LaHood touted the federal funding that could be coming for these projects, he also said that the free market and workforce development will be restored once the federal money allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic is washed out of the economy.

LaHood said the federal government spent about $8 trillion to get through the pandemic and although a lot of it was justified, the overspending contributed to the country's high inflation.

LaHood also highlighted a number of other federal victories, including the passage of the CHIPS Act, which encouraged the domestic manufacturing of microprocessors.

Following his remarks, LaHood received officials endorsements from the U.S. and Illinois chambers of commerce.