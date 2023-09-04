BLOOMINGTON — Thousands lined up Monday morning to cheer and watch hundreds march through the streets of Bloomington in a celebration of laborers and unions.

Nearly two dozen local unions staged along Front Street in downtown Bloomington, including local laborers, electrical workers, plumbers and pipefitters, teamsters, firefighters, letter carriers, teachers, cement masons, theater stage hands, machinists, steel workers and everything in between.

"Labor Day's a good day. Everybody gets to come out and be together with their brothers and sisters and take pride in Labor Day and walking in this parade," said Ron Paul, business manager for Laborers Local 362.

Xiaoying Zhao is an assistant professor at Illinois State University, where a group of professors are pushing to unionize with the help of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100. She marched with UPI in the parade.

"I think it's a really great way to show our unity and solidarity together. It's really great to have UPI's support and for them to guide us and then help to come to form such a union," Zhao said.

Ashley Carrel, coordinator and coach for student success at Heartland Community College, brought her two young sons to march in the parade.

"I feel passionate about representing Heartland," she said, "especially in this community parade, because we have been attenders of this parade for years. And we see all the community coming together."

Her boys were mostly focused on the candy.

Special guests

A handful of special guests joined the march in this year's Labor Day Parade.

"Last year, we had (Illinois Sen.) Koehler (D-Peoria), this year we've got Attorney General Kwame Raoul," Paul said.

"We're just proud," he said. "The Laborers 362 are proud that these elected officials are willing to come down and walk with us. It shows our influence in politics."

The state's attorney general said visiting McLean County for Labor Day was special.

"This is the center of our state," Raoul said. "This is a great place to celebrate organized labor and what it's done for the workforce here in Illinois."

Illinois State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) marched as well. He said this was one of the biggest Labor Day parades he has seen.

"I love the comradery, the family-oriented parade," he said.

West said participating in the parade as an elected official is important "because our residents need to know that government is about them and supports them. I'm excited about what we're doing."

Raoul said Illinois' relationship between government and labor is unique in the country.

"We have such a strong union state and strong laws on our books to protect working families," he said. "We have a well-trained workforce that's superior to those in other states."

West said those laws, like passing the Workers' Rights Amendment in 2022, show workers that the government cares about them.

"That's huge," he said, "not just for our state, but for this region. Because it's put the pressure on other states. 'Look at what we're doing for working families. Look at what we're doing for working people. What are you (other states) going to do? Because, if you're not going to do anything? We'll take those workers and bring them all to Illinois.'"

That government support of labor is in full focus in Raoul's office.

"I came to the office of attorney general from the State Senate, where I had passed a bill that would allow the AG office to go after labor violations, be it misclassification, wage theft," Raoul said.

That law, Senate Bill 193, was vetoed by a Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018.

"So when I became attorney general I asked the legislature to pass it again. Gov. Pritzker signed it. And we've put it to use already," he said.

Pritzker signed a very similar bill, Senate Bill 161, in 2019. It took effect in 2020 and created the Worker Protection Unit Task Force within the Office of the Attorney General.

Raoul said he chose to march in Bloomington's parade because of the that task force's recent investigation into Rivian.

"We investigated and we uncovered wage theft that was going on," Raoul said. "It took a multi-layered investigation but we were able to get paid over $700,000 of unpaid wages."

Supporting action

West said this administration's actions are "a path in the right direction. And we've got to just ensure that, if we are going to be a strong union state, that we make sure our unions are open for anyone and everyone."

He also said it's imperative for elected officials and government representatives to become familiar with the whole state, not just their area.

West noted that state politics are often categorized as Chicago versus the rest of Illinois.

"One of the biggest reasons why that came about is a lot of those elected officials and leaders that were from Chicago, you never see them outside Chicago. Which is why I'm here," the representative from Rockford said.

"Rockford's considered downstate, even though it's upstate Illinois. And so I understand how it feels to be classified as Chicago and Springfield and downstate, the rest of the state.

"I could easily stay in Rockford and do this job effectively, but I've got to build relationships in McLean and Peoria and Rock Island and everything in between, Tazewell County, Henry County. And every other elected official, especially those in Chicago, who represent all of the state, they have to do the same," he said.

West said, "We need more people that would put miles on their car that shows us they care about us. That's why I'm here."

