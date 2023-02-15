The program, "Corn Fields to Coal and Copper Mines," brings McLean County native and Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State alumna Wills back to Bloomington to share stories from workers she engages with and highlight her work with women as a labor rights activist and education.
Wills is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School for Workers, where she leads educational efforts for "rank-and-file" workers.
According to a statement from the museum, Wills became intrigued with workers' stories growing up in rural McLean County in a working-class family. She received a bachelor's degree in English and environmental studies from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master's degree and doctorate in English studies from Illinois State University.
Since graduating, she has worked in labor union education, activism and research. She also does cross-border work, connecting Mexican miners with their U.S. counterparts in southwestern copper mines, and supports striking coal miners and their families in the southern Appalachian Mountain region.
Wills studies and encourages women's roles in sustaining struggles in male-dominated occupations as well.
The program is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the museum's second floor courtroom. Her presentation is sponsored by Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labors Assembly.
For more information about this program, contact the museum's education department at 309-827-0428 or education@mchistory.org.
How 85 Central Illinois kids drew Valentine's Day 💕
Mia Brunk, grade 2, Bent
Isla Mannen, grade 3, Bent
Sheccid Cobos Gonzalez, grade 4, Bent
Kimberly Lopez, grade 4, Bent
Angelina Santana Mercado, grade 4, Bent
Yaretzi Perez, grade 4, Bent
Parker Gremore, grade 3, Calvary
Elizabeth Knowles, grade 5, Calvary
Jackson Yoder, grade 3, Calvary
Sophia Bailey, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Cohen, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Vedanshi Pal, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Fatouu, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Noras Bellas, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Aria Doran, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Piper Ruud, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Harper Scheets, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Sophiana Spicer, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Colette Wrezinski, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany
Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany
Cisco Head, grade 1, Epiphany
Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany
Liam, grade 1, Epiphany
Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany
Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany
Brooklyn Ninells, grade 1, Epiphany
Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany
John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany
Joseph Paine, grade 1, Epiphany
Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany
Aara, grade 1, Glenn
Ruby Brandon, Grade 2, Glenn
Caroline, grade 1, Glenn
Ciara, grade 1, Glenn
Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn
Aiden Goniaa, grade 2, Glenn
Anthony Krov, grade 2, Glenn
Manushri, grade 1, Glenn
Mithra, grade 1, Glenn
Avyan Monala, grade 2, Glenn
Micah Dalton, grade 2, Glenn
Naga Sesjanya Medepally, grade 2, Glenn
Oliver, grade 1, Glenn
Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn
Ross Sapris, grade 2, Glenn
Sara Vanan, grade 2, Glenn
Reece West, grade 2, Glenn
Henry Babbit, grade 2, Parkside
Elsa Bell, grade 2, Parkside
Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside
George Dicken, grade 2, Parkside
Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside
Ethan Gibb, grade 2, Parkside
Liam Glenn, grade 2, Parkside
Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside
Johnathan Huey, grade 2, Parkside
Oliver Hunt, grade 2, Parkside
Decklyn Olson, grade 2, Parkside
Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside
Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside
Ashlyn Smith, grade 2, Parkside
Blake Williams, grade 2, Parkside
Aubrey, grade 3, Stevenson
Bryce, grade 3, Stevenson
Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson
Maxwell Guzman, grade 3, Stevenson
Kyler, grade 3, Stevenson
Maggie, grade 3, Stevenson
Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington
Aria Gabbrants, grade 1, Wahsington
Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington
Bair Marion, grade 1, Washington
No name, Washington
No name, Washington
Ethan Seckler, grade 1, Washington
Kennedy Davis, grade 2, Washington
Isabelle Butler, grade 3, Washington
Jeremiah C-S, grade 3, Stevenson
Abby Crowley, grade 3, Washington
Gray Davenport, grade 3, Washington
Mackenzie Johnson, grade 3, Washington
Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington
Malia Alvarez, grade 4, Washington
Evie, grade 4, Washington
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs