BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will host guest speaker Ericka Wills on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a presentation on labor rights in recognition of Women's History Month.

The program, "Corn Fields to Coal and Copper Mines," brings McLean County native and Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State alumna Wills back to Bloomington to share stories from workers she engages with and highlight her work with women as a labor rights activist and education.

Wills is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School for Workers, where she leads educational efforts for "rank-and-file" workers.

According to a statement from the museum, Wills became intrigued with workers' stories growing up in rural McLean County in a working-class family. She received a bachelor's degree in English and environmental studies from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master's degree and doctorate in English studies from Illinois State University.

Since graduating, she has worked in labor union education, activism and research. She also does cross-border work, connecting Mexican miners with their U.S. counterparts in southwestern copper mines, and supports striking coal miners and their families in the southern Appalachian Mountain region.

Wills studies and encourages women's roles in sustaining struggles in male-dominated occupations as well.

The program is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the museum's second floor courtroom. Her presentation is sponsored by Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labors Assembly.

For more information about this program, contact the museum's education department at 309-827-0428 or education@mchistory.org.

How 85 Central Illinois kids drew Valentine's Day 💕 Mia Brunk, grade 2, Bent Isla Mannen, grade 3, Bent Sheccid Cobos Gonzalez, grade 4, Bent Kimberly Lopez, grade 4, Bent Angelina Santana Mercado, grade 4, Bent Yaretzi Perez, grade 4, Bent Parker Gremore, grade 3, Calvary Elizabeth Knowles, grade 5, Calvary Jackson Yoder, grade 3, Calvary Sophia Bailey, grade 3, Colene Hoose Cohen, grade 3, Colene Hoose Vedanshi Pal, grade 3, Colene Hoose Fatouu, grade 3, Colene Hoose Noras Bellas, grade 3, Corpus Christi Aria Doran, grade 3, Corpus Christi Piper Ruud, grade 2, Corpus Christi Harper Scheets, grade 3, Corpus Christi Sophiana Spicer, grade 2, Corpus Christi Colette Wrezinski, grade 3, Corpus Christi Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany Cisco Head, grade 1, Epiphany Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany Liam, grade 1, Epiphany Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany Brooklyn Ninells, grade 1, Epiphany Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany Joseph Paine, grade 1, Epiphany Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany Aara, grade 1, Glenn Ruby Brandon, Grade 2, Glenn Caroline, grade 1, Glenn Ciara, grade 1, Glenn Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn Aiden Goniaa, grade 2, Glenn Anthony Krov, grade 2, Glenn Manushri, grade 1, Glenn Mithra, grade 1, Glenn Avyan Monala, grade 2, Glenn Micah Dalton, grade 2, Glenn Naga Sesjanya Medepally, grade 2, Glenn Oliver, grade 1, Glenn Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn Ross Sapris, grade 2, Glenn Sara Vanan, grade 2, Glenn Reece West, grade 2, Glenn Henry Babbit, grade 2, Parkside Elsa Bell, grade 2, Parkside Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside George Dicken, grade 2, Parkside Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside Ethan Gibb, grade 2, Parkside Liam Glenn, grade 2, Parkside Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside Johnathan Huey, grade 2, Parkside Oliver Hunt, grade 2, Parkside Decklyn Olson, grade 2, Parkside Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside Ashlyn Smith, grade 2, Parkside Blake Williams, grade 2, Parkside Aubrey, grade 3, Stevenson Bryce, grade 3, Stevenson Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson Maxwell Guzman, grade 3, Stevenson Kyler, grade 3, Stevenson Maggie, grade 3, Stevenson Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington Aria Gabbrants, grade 1, Wahsington Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington Bair Marion, grade 1, Washington No name, Washington No name, Washington Ethan Seckler, grade 1, Washington Kennedy Davis, grade 2, Washington Isabelle Butler, grade 3, Washington Jeremiah C-S, grade 3, Stevenson Abby Crowley, grade 3, Washington Gray Davenport, grade 3, Washington Mackenzie Johnson, grade 3, Washington Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington Malia Alvarez, grade 4, Washington Evie, grade 4, Washington