BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Labor Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, starting in downtown Bloomington and ending in Miller Park.

This year's theme is "Prevailing wage is a family wage." The parade is sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, the AFL-CIO central labor council for McLean, Livingston, Logan and DeWitt counties.

The parade features labor union marching groups, Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine, high school bands, community organizations and elected officials every year.

Registration for the parade is now open and can be completed by contacting paradeblono@gmail.com, organizers said. The labor assembly reserves the right to screen all participants.

A registration free is required from for profit businesses and candidates or elected officials.