CHARLESTON — Charleston has become the latest city to approve July 17 as Kristian “KP” Philpotts Day in honor of a Central Illinois student who was killed on Jan. 12, 2022, while working in Urbana.

The Charleston City Council passed the decision unanimously during its Tuesday meeting, joining Bloomington, Normal, Champaign and Urbana in honoring Philpotts, 29, on July 17, his birthday, in remembrance of his “kindness and hard work" while attending college in those towns.

In Bloomington and Normal, the mayors will meet at Miller Park Zoo that day to make the official proclamation. More details will be announced at a later date.

Philpotts graduated in 2016 with a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and obtained a master's degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2018. He was studying to become a veterinarian at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign when he died. He only had two more years before he was set to earn his doctorate in veterinary science.

Philpotts was killed while working as a Lyft driver in Urbana when three 17-year-old boys attempted to rob him and then shot him in the back.

While at EIU, he brought back the university's chapter of Iota Phi Theta Inc. Fraternity in 2021 after a 27-year hiatus.

Philpotts had been a member of the fraternity at ISU while studying for his bachelor's degree in pre-veterinary medicine.

While Philpotts lived in Charleston, he contributed to the community through charities and volunteer work.

He held annual toy drives in his fraternity’s name, IOTA’S ‘R’ Us, while also volunteering with pre-K children.

He created Kids for Science, a pre-K program at EIU, to teach children about science and pet safety.

He brought animals to the classroom for hands-on learning.

He was passionate about exotic animals, and his doctorate would have allowed him to work with zoo animals.

In all three locations Philpotts lived while attending school, he volunteered and participated in charities.

Pantagraph editor Robyn Gautschy Skaggs contributed to this report.

