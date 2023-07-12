BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will be offering free admission Monday in honor of Kristian Philpotts, an Illinois State University alumnus who was killed last year while working as a rideshare driver.
Kristian "KP" Philpotts Day has been adopted by five Central Illinois cities — Bloomington, Normal, Charleston, Champaign and Urbana — to honor Philpotts and celebrate his life on July 17, which would have been his 31st birthday.
Philpotts was killed in January 2022 while working as a Lyft driver in Urbana. Police said three 17-year-old boys attempted to rob him and then shot him in the back. Two have since pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case; murder charges are pending against the third.
Mayors from both Bloomington and Normal will meet at Miller Park Zoo at 11:30 a.m. that day to make an official proclamation. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin will also be in attendance along with Philpotts' family members, professors and fraternity brothers.
Zoo admission will be free for the first 300 visitors and an all-day discount will be offered for Illinois State University students, staff and alumni as well as members of the Iota Phi Thea Fraternity.
There will also be free carousel rides and free snow cones offered throughout the day.
While at EIU, he brought back the university's chapter of Iota Phi Theta Inc. Fraternity in 2021 after a 27-year hiatus. Philpotts had been a member of the fraternity at ISU while studying for his bachelor's degree in pre-veterinary medicine.
In all three locations Philpotts lived while attending school, he volunteered and participated in charities.